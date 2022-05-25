Manufacturing company coming to Murray, create 150 jobs

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday Hollobus Technologies Inc., a new subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS), will invest $2.25 million in Murray for a new headquarters. The new location aims to create 150 full-time jobs.
The investment will locate the company’s head office, primary manufacturing operation and an R&D facility at the former Briggs & Stratton location at 110 Main Street in Murray.
The project will build out the new Hollobus product line, which serves as an alternative to electrical cabling for major industrial projects and is designed to survive extreme water events.
Hollobus leaders have partnered with Murray State University to establish a workforce pipeline and have expressed intent to focus hiring efforts on recently discharged military personnel from nearby Fort Campbell.
“It is great to see continued economic growth in Western Kentucky as this region recovers and builds back following last year’s devastating tornado,” Gov. Beshear said. “Hollobus is a company that will be a great fit for Murray and Calloway County, and I hope to see it grow for decades to come. Thank you to the leaders at Hollobus for their part in helping build a brighter future in the commonwealth.”
“We were initially attracted to Murray, Kentucky, because we were looking for a building in the mid-Southeast United States,” said Mihaela Adams, manager of global business development for Hollobus. “After coming here and working with local officials, we are excited to be part of the Murray community and look forward to having great success here for many years.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers anticipates Hollobus will be successful in West Kentucky.
“I am very pleased to see a progressive, innovative company like Hollobus repurpose the former Briggs & Stratton facility here in Murray. Their products can be used in everything from data centers to high-rise buildings and are literally a new way of helping companies with efficient and cost-effective solutions to their electrical and data needs,” Mayor Rogers said. “I have had the pleasure, through both my role as mayor and a Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corp. board member, to get to know founder Martin Cox and his family and am convinced they will be highly successful in anything they do. This is a very good day for Murray, and I appreciate the many months of work that have gone into making this day possible.”
For more information on Hollobus Technologies, visit Hollobus.com.