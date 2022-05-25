Manufacturing company coming to Murray, create 150 jobs

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&