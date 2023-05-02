Man found dead after apartment fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Deputies find a man dead after responding to an apartment fire.
Officers were called to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 641. This took place on April 29th around 3:30 p.m. on April 29th in Gilbertsville.
Deputies found a man who died in one of the apartments. He's identified as 69-year-old Kevin Frey of Gilbertsville, Kentucky.
The fire may have started in his unit, but authorities do not suspect it was a malicious act. They're still trying to figure out how Frey died and what caused the fire.
Firefighters from multiple departments worked together to quickly to contain the fire. The Marshall County Coroner was also called to the scene.
Meanwhile, other tenants were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.
The investigation is on-going, so stay with News 3 for updates as the come into our newsroom.