Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Man found dead after apartment fire

apartment Fire in Marshall county

MARSHALL COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Deputies find a man dead after responding to an apartment fire.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 641. This took place on April 29th around 3:30 p.m. on April 29th in Gilbertsville.

Deputies found a man who died in one of the apartments. He's identified as 69-year-old Kevin Frey of Gilbertsville, Kentucky.

The fire may have started in his unit, but authorities do not suspect it was a malicious act. They're still trying to figure out how Frey died and what caused the fire.

Firefighters from multiple departments worked together to quickly to contain the fire. The Marshall County Coroner was also called to the scene. 

Meanwhile, other tenants were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.

The investigation is on-going, so stay with News 3 for updates as the come into our newsroom.

Brooke Schlyer is the midday producer and co-anchor. She also reports for the 4 p.m. newscast. 

