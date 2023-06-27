Man arrested after two children needed medical treatment after left in hot car

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two four-year-old children received medical treatment after left in a hot car while a man played basketball on Sunday.
Paducah Police Department said Malachai G. Bates, 24 of Paducah, was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after leaving two children in a hot vehicle.
Police said they were called at around 8:30 p.m. on the two children which were reported to be unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park.
When police got there to the park, they saw the vehicle and stopped it.
Bates was the driver of the vehicle. Police said he told them he sweating profusely and that he just finished playing basketball.
Police said they saw the two young girls sweating and not property restrained in the child safety seats.
"When officers checked on the girls, one said she was hot and both asked for water," police said in a press release.
Police said in the release that "Bates told the officers the girls were in the car since 7:30 p.m., but said he had left the front windows down."
Witnesses told officers the car was not running, all the windows were up and they heard screams coming from the car.
The two girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Bates was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.