Man arrested after two children needed medical treatment after left in hot car

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
from 110 to 115 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois
southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through midnight CDT
Wednesday night for all of southern Illinois.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Man arrested after two children needed medical treatment after left in hot car

  • Updated
  • 0
Malachai Bates
Paducah Police Department

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two four-year-old children received medical treatment after left in a hot car while a man played basketball on Sunday.

Paducah Police Department said Malachai G. Bates, 24 of Paducah, was arrested on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after leaving two children in a hot vehicle.

Police said they were called at around 8:30 p.m. on the two children which were reported to be unattended in a vehicle at Noble Park.

When police got there to the park, they saw the vehicle and stopped it.

Bates was the driver of the vehicle. Police said he told them he sweating profusely and that he just finished playing basketball.

Police said they saw the two young girls sweating and not property restrained in the child safety seats.

"When officers checked on the girls, one said she was hot and both asked for water," police said in a press release.

Police said in the release that "Bates told the officers the girls were in the car since 7:30 p.m.,  but said he had left the front windows down."

Witnesses told officers the car was not running, all the windows were up and they heard screams coming from the car.

The two girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Bates was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

