Lane Shift in place on U.S. 45 in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Road work on U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near Lourdes Hospital Mercy Health in Paducah has caused a new traffic pattern to form.
Traffic traveling in the northbound direction should be aware of this lane closure, which results in a lane shift. The northbound passing lane is also included in the closure.
This shift is expected to be in place until Friday, September 1. All lanes should reopen for Labor Day weekend.
The road construction comes as the result of a bulge that appeared in the pavement along the road due to Atmos Energy's drilling. The company was in the process of installing a new natural gas line.
The closure is of special interest to anyone traveling to Lourdes Mercy Health as the restriction is near the hospital's entrance and Kennedy Road intersection.