KYTC prepares for winter weather

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- With a winter weather system making its way through the region Monday night, crews are preparing for the icy conditions.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1's Snow and Ice Team are already working to help motorists on the roads later today.
Crews are monitoring the winter weather and pre-treating highways as of Monday morning. Winter weather is expected to impact the area starting Monday afternoon, KYTC said in a news release.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a winter weather advisory for the area starting at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Winter weather could bring icy conditions creating slick areas, especially on roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks.
