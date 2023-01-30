 Skip to main content
...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east this afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

KYTC prepares for winter weather

Icy roads
PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- With a winter weather system making its way through the region Monday night, crews are preparing for the icy conditions.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1's Snow and Ice Team are already working to help motorists on the roads later today.

Crews are monitoring the winter weather and pre-treating highways as of Monday morning. Winter weather is expected to impact the area starting Monday afternoon, KYTC said in a news release.

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a winter weather advisory for the area starting at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Winter weather could bring icy conditions creating slick areas, especially on roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks.

