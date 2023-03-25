 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
in minor flood on Monday, and at Murphysboro in moderate flood on
Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 22.5 feet Monday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

KYTC District 1 releases road report for western KY communities

  • Updated
  • 0
Flooded roads

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is offering updated information regarding road closures across western Kentucky.

Below is the following road report from KYTC District 1 as of 2:10 p.m.

Carlisle County

U.S. 62 is OPEN near the 4mm at West Fork Creek Bottoms west of the KY 121 4-Way

KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3mm  - Signs Posted

KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3mm  - Signs Posted

Fulton County

KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom "Dip" Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Barricades and Signs Posted

KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between Mattox Road and KY 1127 - Signs Posted

The Dorena-HIckman Ferry is CLOSED due to high winds

Graves County

KY 1283 is OPEN at the KY 58 intersection

KY 58 is OPEN at the 1 to 2mm near the Graves-Hickman County Line

Hickman County

KY 1283 CLOSED at the 2mm near the Chicken Barns - Signs Posted

KY 123 CLOSED at the 14-16mm at the Onion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner Area - Signs Posted

KY 780 CLOSED at the 2-3mm  between Titsworth Rd and U.S. 51 - Signs Posted

KY 58 is OPEN at the 7-8 mm in the Cane Creek area between KY 1540 and KY 1475

U.S. 51 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm south of Clinton between KY 2209 and KY 780 - Signs Posted

Livingston

KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at 3mm to 4mm north of Hampton between KY 838 and Frank May Road

KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 5mm to 6mm near the KY 108/Maxfield Rd Intersection

KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem

KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 4mm to 5mm

KY 1433/Cedar Grove Rd has Water Over Road signs posted the 5mm between Lemon Landing Rd and Cobb Rd

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Rd is CLOSED at 1 to 2mm West of KY 450/Oaks Road

KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of Melber

Marshall County

KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted

Trigg County

KY 1507/Barefield Rd is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm north of KY 985/Montgomery Church Rd

To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651. Click on the District 1 counties you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel.  Check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.

Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you