KYTC District 1 releases road report for western KY communities

(WSIL) -- Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is offering updated information regarding road closures across western Kentucky.
Below is the following road report from KYTC District 1 as of 2:10 p.m.
Carlisle County
U.S. 62 is OPEN near the 4mm at West Fork Creek Bottoms west of the KY 121 4-Way
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3mm - Signs Posted
KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3mm - Signs Posted
Fulton County
KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom "Dip" Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Barricades and Signs Posted
KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between Mattox Road and KY 1127 - Signs Posted
The Dorena-HIckman Ferry is CLOSED due to high winds
Graves County
KY 1283 is OPEN at the KY 58 intersection
KY 58 is OPEN at the 1 to 2mm near the Graves-Hickman County Line
Hickman County
KY 1283 CLOSED at the 2mm near the Chicken Barns - Signs Posted
KY 123 CLOSED at the 14-16mm at the Onion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner Area - Signs Posted
KY 780 CLOSED at the 2-3mm between Titsworth Rd and U.S. 51 - Signs Posted
KY 58 is OPEN at the 7-8 mm in the Cane Creek area between KY 1540 and KY 1475
U.S. 51 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm south of Clinton between KY 2209 and KY 780 - Signs Posted
Livingston
KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at 3mm to 4mm north of Hampton between KY 838 and Frank May Road
KY 135/Carrsville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted at the 5mm to 6mm near the KY 108/Maxfield Rd Intersection
KY 133/Lola Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 6 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road North of Salem
KY 723/Pickneyville Rd has Water Over Road signs posted 4mm to 5mm
KY 1433/Cedar Grove Rd has Water Over Road signs posted the 5mm between Lemon Landing Rd and Cobb Rd
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Rd is CLOSED at 1 to 2mm West of KY 450/Oaks Road
KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of Melber
Marshall County
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted
Trigg County
KY 1507/Barefield Rd is CLOSED at 0 to 1mm north of KY 985/Montgomery Church Rd
