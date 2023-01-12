KSP looking for suspect believed to have sold rented skid steer

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a theft of skid steer.
KSP Post 1 took a call on December 19, 2022, from the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield. The owner told police about a skid steer theft that occurred.
The owner of the business said he rented a skid steer to someone on December 12th. The skid steer was to be returned on December 19th. The owner then contacted the person who rented it about where the equipment is. The owner said the person/suspect, claimed the skid steer was stolen on December 18th out of Paducah.
The equipment was tracked by GPS to Blytheville, Arkansas, where it is believed to have been sold by the suspect who rented it.
KSP said the suspect rented the skid steer from the business using false identification. The name used was Mark Afanasev, KSP reported.
Police said even though the identity of the individual was determined to be false, the picture included in the ID is believed to be real.
The suspect was reportedly last seen in a 2014-2018 year model dark green Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck.
If you have any information about the suspect, KSP asks you to contact them at 270-856-3721.