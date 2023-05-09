Kentucky Republican Gubernatorial Debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Three GOP gubernatorial candidates for Kentucky will be center stage for a debate scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in Lexington Tuesday night.
The debate on Tuesday will be between Daniel Cameron, Ryan Quarles and Eric Deters.
Kelly Craft qualified for the debate but declined to attend.
The event will be broadcasted at 6 p.m. CT from WDKY-TV FOX 56 in Lexington.
It will be available to view on WSIL's Livestream.
These candidates are vying for the Kentucky Governor seat currently held by Governor Andy Beshear.
The Kentucky primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 16.