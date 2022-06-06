Kentucky Rep. Savannah Maddox enters race for governor

(WSIL) -- Another name is entering the race for Governor of Kentucky in 2023.
Representative Savannah Maddox said there would be a "special announcement" Monday night at 6 p.m.
https://t.co/NpMktqaMd6 pic.twitter.com/He9CW4cpiz— Savannah Maddox (@SavannahLMaddox) May 26, 2022
Before the announcement is made, a website has already been launched for her campaign. She also changed her Twitter biography to say "Candidate for Governor."
She now makes 9 Republicans running in next year's primary. Those names include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Auditor Mike Harmon.
Governor Andy Beshear has already said he will run for re-election in 2023.