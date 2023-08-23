Kentucky man arrested after gun incident, faces multiple charges

MURRAY, Ky. -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faces multiple charges related to a gun incident that happened on Tuesday.
The Murray Police Department said officers responded to the south area of Murray at 2:52 p.m. in regards to a man pointing a gun at multiple people at a home after an altercation.
Police said the man left the area before officers got there. He was identified as Tyler Walker, 20, of Sedalia, Ky.
After officers went to the scene, they quickly went out and found Walker as they pulled him over in a traffic stop.
Police said Walker had a gun he hid at another location, however, officers were able to find it, the police department said.
Walker was charged with five counts of wanton endangerment, one count of terroristic threatening and a count of tampering with physical evidence.
He was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.