Kentucky activates state price gouging laws to combat high gas prices

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency and activated the state's price gouging laws.
With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General and under state law price gougers can be held accountable.
“Kentucky families deserve relief from increasing gas prices,” Gov. Beshear said. “Everyone sitting at a kitchen table working on a budget knows that every little bit helps, and I will continue to seek and take any action that might make even the slightest difference.”
According to AAA, the price of gas in the commonwealth hit a record-high average price of $4.79 per gallon on June 11. Diesel fuel hit its highest recorded average price in Kentucky on June 20 at $5.85.
The Attorney General of Kentucky has reported to the governor his office had received 263 complaints of price gouging since January 1 and 22 of those reported prices of 10% or more above the price.