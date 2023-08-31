K9 Officer discovers drugs in routine traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A K9 officer discovered drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in a traffic stop this morning, August 31.
K9 Vegas was sent to sniff the air surrounding the stopped vehicle after Deputy Kimbler of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office pulled it over. The car belonged to 38-year-old Joseph Branch and was stopped at 12:49 am due to a burnt-out headlight and an out-of-date registered address.
K9 Vegas located illegal narcotics inside the vehicle as well as suspected methamphetamine used for trafficking. The canine also found paraphernalia including scales and baggies.
Branch was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail on the following charges:
- One Headlight
- Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance First Degree, First Offence (Greater than two grams Methamphetamine)