Juvenile shot in Murray, one person in custody

MURRAY, Ky. -- A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning. Police say there is one person is in custody.
The Murray Police Department said it happened at 5:22 a.m. when officers went to Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court. There they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound.
The juvenile was taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital.
Police said there is one person in custody in relation to the shooting.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Assisting the Murray Police Department was the Murray State University Police Department, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.