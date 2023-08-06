 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile shot in Murray, one person in custody

  • 0
police lights gun graphic mgn
MGN

MURRAY, Ky. -- A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning. Police say there is one person is in custody.

The Murray Police Department said it happened at 5:22 a.m. when officers went to Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court. There they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. 

The juvenile was taken to the emergency room at a nearby hospital.

Police said there is one person in custody in relation to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Assisting the Murray Police Department was the Murray State University Police Department, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you