Ice forces closure of KY 95 in Marshall County

CALVERT CITY, KY (WSIL) -- KY 95 has been closed in Marshall County between U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 due to icy conditions.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 reports they closed this section of highway just south of Calvert City after several slide-off crashes have occurred in this area.
A KYTC truck also slid off the highway during the salting operations.
The roadway will remain closed until KYTC personnel can make several runs to spread salt and allow time for the salt to cut through the ice.
This roadway is estimated to reopen around 12:30 p.m.
