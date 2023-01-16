I-69 back open after semi-truck rollover on I-69 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 11:54 a.m. - I-69 NB is now reopened to traffic.
UPDATE: 10:00 a.m. - I-69 NB lanes are still blocked after a semi-truck hauling trash bags overturned Monday morning.
Emergency personnel are still on scene and the road closure has been extended until 12:30 p.m. as crews investigate and clean up.
The crash occurred just north of the U.S. Draffenville exit 47 interchange.
Cargo from the overturned truck is being offloaded and removed.
Northbound motorists traveling I-69 will detour off at the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange. Depending on their destination, motorists may to follow either KY 95 North or U.S. 641 North to U.S. 62 to connect to I-24 and I-69 at Calvert City. Caution is required along the detour.
ORIGINAL STORY: A semi-truck carrying garbage bags rolled over on Interstate 69 blocking northbound traffic.
The crash site is just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers can detour through U.S. 68 and follow either KY 95 and U.S. 62 or U.S. 641 North and U.S. 62. These roads eventually lead to Interstate 24 and 69 at Calvert City.
KYTC says the road is expected to be clear by 9 A.M.