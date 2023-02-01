I-24 Westbound blocked in Lyon Co. due to truck fire

LYON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A portion of I-24 is blocked in Lyon County due to a truck on fire. This is in the westbound lanes at the 41 mile marker.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 said a semi truck caught fire after the brakes on the truck overheated which caused a fire and spread from there.
Motorists may detour by taking Interstate 69 North at Exit 42 to U.S. 62, then follow U.S. 62 West through Eddyville to return to I-24 at Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40.
The estimated duration for the closure is expected to take two hours.
