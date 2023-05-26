 Skip to main content
I-24 back open in Livingston County after multi-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
map pic
KYTC

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. -- UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - I-24 is back open at the 30 mile marker.

ORIGINAL: A crash involving multiple vehicles is blocking traffic in the westbound lanes of I-24 in Livingston County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the westbound lanes of I-24 at the 30 mile marker, near the Tennessee River bridge, will be blocked for an estimated four hours, until about 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

This happened on the east side of the bridge.

Eastbound traffic is substantially slower at the crash site but is still moving.

A detour has been established for westbound traffic via KY 453 South and U.S. 62 West between Grand Rivers Exit 31 and Calvert City Exit 27.

