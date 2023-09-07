Hiker rescued after falling into Tennessee River in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. -- A hiker was rescued after he slipped and fell in the Tennessee River on Wednesday.
The Marshall County Rescue Squad responded to help a 56-year-old man who fell in the Tennessee River while he was hiking at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The rescue personnel was alerted the man dislocated his knee.
When crews arrived, the rescue squad had to use a boat to get to him. After they reached the man, he was then packaged and brought back to shore where Marshall County EMS then took the patient to a hospital.
Assisting in the call was the Calvert City Fire Department, Possum Trot Sharpe Fire Department, Marshall County Ambulance Service and Marshall County 911.