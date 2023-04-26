Graves County to get portion of $123 million for 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- More than $123 million will be available for communities in Kentucky impacted by severe weather in 2021.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Wednesday. The funds will be available starting on May 1 to help communities impacted by tornadoes in the western part of the state and flooding in the eastern part of the state during 2021.
The funds will go towards helping build homes, rental properties and multifamily rental properties. These are funds from the Community Development Block Disaster Recovery appropriation allocated from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Of these funds, Graves, Warren, Hopkins and Breathitt counties will receive 80% of the $123 million.
“Today, we’re taking a big step forward in helping our neighbors who were impacted by the tornadoes and the floods of 2021,” Gov. Beshear said. “Early estimates indicate that funds will go toward the construction of 600 housing units statewide. That means new homes, repaired homes and apartments. This money is going to help us do many amazing things here in Kentucky.”
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan joined Gov. Beshear in the announcement, along with other mayors from weather infected communities.
“Except for the loss of lives, which can never be regained, homes were our greatest loss. They can be rebuilt, but it takes a lot of time, and it takes a lot of funding,” said Mayor O’Nan. “And so, for these applications being able to be accepted so soon is so exciting. What a wonderful day to be in Frankfort and to stand in the Rotunda of this Capitol and to be able to really realize what’s headed our way.”
The program will be administered by the Department for Local Government and the applications will be available on their website starting May 1. Questions about the program can be sent to DLG.DR@ky.gov.
Applications can be completed by eligible cities, counties, nonprofits, for-profits and other governmental entities. These groups will be conducting public outreach to make sure they are meeting housing needs in their impacted communities.