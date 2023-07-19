Governor Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky after widespread flooding

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Governor Andy Beshear has declared a State of Emergency after widespread flooded occurred over the western portion of Kentucky.
This comes after heavy rainfall impacted portions of Western Kentucky, as well as, parts of Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Mayfield was one of the communities hit hardest as they received well over 6 inches of rainfall overnight which flooded many streets, vehicles and homes.
“Please pray for Mayfield and areas of Western Kentucky impacted by significant flooding from last night’s storms,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re working to assess the damage and respond. Just like every challenge we’ve faced, we will be there for all those affected. We will get through this together.”
Mayfield also continues the ongoing recovery process after the devastating tornadoes in 2021 wiped out the downtown section and other areas in the town as well.
Beshear also activated the state's price gouging laws. This protects families from overpriced goods and services. While the state of emergency is in place, people can report price gouging to the Attorney General's office.
Other actions were taken along with the state of emergency. This includes the State Emergency Centers activating to level 3 and bringing in state partners, five Kentucky Management Emergency Management Area Managers have been mobilized to the area, and swift water search and rescue teams throughout the state were put on alert in case they are needed.
Beshear said no fatalities have been reported and nobody is missing at this time.
He also said there have been multiple rescues in multiple counties from people who were in vehicles in flooded areas and rescues from within their home. These took place in Carlisle, Graves, Hickman and McCracken Counties.
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.