Gov. Beshear signs three pieces of legislation supporting police, public safety

LEXINGTON, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation that supports law enforcement and increases public safety.
Local officials and lawmakers joined Beshear on Friday as he signed the three pieces of legislation called Senate Bill 89, House Bill 380 and House Bill 540.
“The safety of all Kentuckians is the very top priority of my administration. It is crucial that we do everything we can to support our law enforcement and enhance public safety,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have done a lot of good work, and today, we’re doing even more to support our commonwealth by signing three bills aimed at building on our progress.”
Senate Bill 89 allows the legislative body of an urban-county government to re-employ, as needed, individuals as police officers who have retired from the Police and Fire Retirement Fund.
“We are hoping that this will make the streets safer; we are hoping that this will make your communities safer; and we are hoping that this will make you sleep better at night knowing that when you go to sleep and your kids are still out, they are safe,” said Sen. Donald R. Douglas of Nicholasville.
“The Governor is signing several pieces of legislation today that I think are going to help us make our city safer,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “Public safety is my top priority; it is the foundation of a successful community. Nothing is more important.”
“I am excited for the opportunities this legislation will provide for the Lexington Police Department and agencies across the state,” said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.
House Bill 380 expands the eligibility of potential peace officers to include individuals who have not yet turned 21 years old at the time of basic training, but who will have reached the statutorily required qualification of being 21 years old by the time certification is completed.
As the law sits now, all certified peace officers must be at least 21 at the time of certification.
House Bill 380 details that training of officers may occur while the person is still 20 years of age, as long as they will have reached the required age of 21 by the time certification occurs.
“This is a strong, solid piece of public safety legislation, and I appreciate our sheriffs, police chiefs and local governments for putting this bill forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we get creative and make recruitment a priority with ideas like this one, we know Kentucky will continue to be at the top of public safety in the nation.”
Rep. Susan Tyler Witten of Louisville said, “This bill is a real attempt to help relieve the officer shortage that we currently face at LMPD, as well as shortages from across the state, by allowing law enforcement agencies to hire individuals into the agency at age 20 with the intention of allowing them to begin their basic training and become certified at 21.”
House Bill 540 expands definitions related to the use of school resource officers (SROs) to apply to private or parochial schools as well as public schools, creating consistency of expectations across different types of schools.
“Kentucky is a national leader in school safety. Our schools are safe and will continue to be safe because every day we will make sure every resource possible is given to our schools so that Kentucky’s kids – our leaders of tomorrow – have a safe learning environment to thrive, grow and reach their dreams,” said Gov. Beshear.
“One of the projects I have been able to work on in recent years is anything to do with school safety. It was very important that the one key facet to our work was the connectedness we had with our skilled law enforcement officers in the community,” said Rep. Killian Timoney of Nicholasville. “This bill will allow our parochial schools to not compromise on the incredible standard that we have implemented. I am really pleased we were able to do this. This will ensure school safety.”
“It is an honor for the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff to play a role in the safety and security of Kentucky’s schools. It takes everyone working together to achieve public safety and I am proud to have a role in that mission,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt. “Thank you to Governor Beshear and the General Assembly for your tireless efforts to protect and better equip our men and women in law enforcement as they dedicate their lives to serving and protecting others.”