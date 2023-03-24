Gov. Beshear signs three pieces of legislation supporting police, public safety

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Gov. Beshear signs three pieces of legislation supporting police, public safety

  • 0
beshear

LEXINGTON, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation that supports law enforcement and increases public safety.

Local officials and lawmakers joined Beshear on Friday as he signed the three pieces of legislation called Senate Bill 89, House Bill 380 and House Bill 540.

“The safety of all Kentuckians is the very top priority of my administration. It is crucial that we do everything we can to support our law enforcement and enhance public safety,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have done a lot of good work, and today, we’re doing even more to support our commonwealth by signing three bills aimed at building on our progress.”

Senate Bill 89 allows the legislative body of an urban-county government to re-employ, as needed, individuals as police officers who have retired from the Police and Fire Retirement Fund.

“We are hoping that this will make the streets safer; we are hoping that this will make your communities safer; and we are hoping that this will make you sleep better at night knowing that when you go to sleep and your kids are still out, they are safe,” said Sen. Donald R. Douglas of Nicholasville.

“The Governor is signing several pieces of legislation today that I think are going to help us make our city safer,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “Public safety is my top priority; it is the foundation of a successful community. Nothing is more important.”

“I am excited for the opportunities this legislation will provide for the Lexington Police Department and agencies across the state,” said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

House Bill 380 expands the eligibility of potential peace officers to include individuals who have not yet turned 21 years old at the time of basic training, but who will have reached the statutorily required qualification of being 21 years old by the time certification is completed.

As the law sits now, all certified peace officers must be at least 21 at the time of certification.

House Bill 380 details that training of officers may occur while the person is still 20 years of age, as long as they will have reached the required age of 21 by the time certification occurs.

“This is a strong, solid piece of public safety legislation, and I appreciate our sheriffs, police chiefs and local governments for putting this bill forward,” said Gov. Beshear. “When we get creative and make recruitment a priority with ideas like this one, we know Kentucky will continue to be at the top of public safety in the nation.”

Rep. Susan Tyler Witten of Louisville said, “This bill is a real attempt to help relieve the officer shortage that we currently face at LMPD, as well as shortages from across the state, by allowing law enforcement agencies to hire individuals into the agency at age 20 with the intention of allowing them to begin their basic training and become certified at 21.”

House Bill 540 expands definitions related to the use of school resource officers (SROs) to apply to private or parochial schools as well as public schools, creating consistency of expectations across different types of schools.

“Kentucky is a national leader in school safety. Our schools are safe and will continue to be safe because every day we will make sure every resource possible is given to our schools so that Kentucky’s kids – our leaders of tomorrow – have a safe learning environment to thrive, grow and reach their dreams,” said Gov. Beshear.

“One of the projects I have been able to work on in recent years is anything to do with school safety. It was very important that the one key facet to our work was the connectedness we had with our skilled law enforcement officers in the community,” said Rep. Killian Timoney of Nicholasville. “This bill will allow our parochial schools to not compromise on the incredible standard that we have implemented. I am really pleased we were able to do this. This will ensure school safety.”

“It is an honor for the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff to play a role in the safety and security of Kentucky’s schools. It takes everyone working together to achieve public safety and I am proud to have a role in that mission,” said Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt. “Thank you to Governor Beshear and the General Assembly for your tireless efforts to protect and better equip our men and women in law enforcement as they dedicate their lives to serving and protecting others.”

