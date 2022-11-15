Gov. Beshear signs executive order to help people legally possess medical marijuana

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear is making it easier for Kentuckians to legally possess medical marijuana in the commonwealth.
Marijuana is not legal in Kentucky for either medical or recreational purposes. This makes it illegal to own or have in your possession.
Gov. Beshear's first executive order he signed Tuesday, allows people with certain conditions to have some medical cannabis. The cannabis must be legally purchased in a state where it has been legalized.
The receipt must be kept, the amount purchased and used cannot exceed 8 ounces, and each person must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider showing they are diagnosed with one of 21 medical conditions.
Full list of the conditions that qualify:
- Cancer
- Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease
- Epilepsy
- Intractable seizures
- Parkinson's disease
- Crohn's disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Severe & chronic pain
- PTSD
- Cachexia or wasting syndrome
- Neuropathies
- Severe arthritis
- Hepatitis C
- Fibromyalgia
- Intractable pain
- Muscular dystrophy
- Huntington's disease
- HIV or AIDS
- Glaucoma
- Terminal illness
Marijuana, recreational or medical, is legal in 37 states. That includes neighboring states Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and West Virginia.
“These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain," Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications.
His unilateral action brought a quick and strongly worded response from the state's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. He said the action reflected the governor's approach to governing: “As always, he seems to relish ruling by decree instead of by the law.”
“Kentucky’s General Assembly is the sole and final policy-making body of this state and they must be allowed to have their say,” Cameron said in a statement. “We are reviewing these executive orders to determine next steps.”
Another executive order regulates the sale of Delta 8, which contains THC, but at a lower level. It's not considered a controlled substance.
There are currently no checks on how it is sold, but Beshear said this will make it safer.
Both orders go into effect on January 1, 2023.