Gov. Beshear: Budget isn't 'the best it can be'

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear provided a briefing on the fiscal year 2022-2024 budget, which totals about $73 Billion. During the briefing he also discussed some of his partial vetoes.
The governor said while there are several good items in the budget, it "isn't the best it can be."
Governor Beshear says the budget funds hundreds of millions in water and sewer improvements, broadband, major transportation projects, career and technical education, and other game-changing investments.
But while he said there is a lot to celebrate, he said the General Assembly failed to make much-needed investments in pre-K, K-12 and Kentucky’s educators.
Gov. Beshear said he vetoed a section of the legislative budget where lawmakers gave themselves a raise, vetoed his own pay raise and one for other constitutional officers. He also is vetoing parts of the budget that he says contain technical errors.
Some of the items included in the next fiscal year budget:
- Raise for state workers
- Funding for full-day kindergarten
- Expanding high-speed internet
- Funding for state parks, fairgrounds
- Extra cash to public pension systems to pay off unfunded liabilities
To read the Governor’s budget related line-item vetoes, click here: House Bill 1 and House Bill 243.