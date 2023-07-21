Gov. Andy Beshear to tour flood-damaged areas in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to view flood damaged areas in Graves County on Friday.
Gov. Beshear will join Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan and other local leaders after record breaking rainfall led to flash flooding across the city and county earlier this week.
He will tour and assess flood-damaged areas where floodwaters entered cars and homes in Mayfield.
A 24-hour rainfall of 11.28" fell in Graves County on July 19th, surpassing the old record of 10.48" set on March 1, 1997 in Louisville.