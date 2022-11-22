Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the death of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. He was 88 years old.
Brown Jr. served as the 55th Governor of the Commonwealth from 1979 to 1983.
“I am sad to share that former Governor John Y. Brown Jr. passed away yesterday,” said Gov. Beshear. “Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place. Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”
The family of John Y. Brown Jr. released the following statement:
Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
Gov. Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of interment.
The former Governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol. Additional arrangements will be forthcoming.
While Brown Jr. served as Governor, he may best be known for purchasing Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1964 for $2 million.
He was also known for his business ventures, sports ownerships and marriage to former Miss America Phyllis George.
Brown tried to make a political comeback in 1987 but failed to win the Democratic party’s nomination for governor.
Brown’s business accomplishments put him on the Harvard Business School’s list of “Great American Business Leaders of the 20th Century.”
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell also issued a statement on his death.
“Elaine and I were saddened to learn of the passing of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Many of us first learned of Governor Brown through his business leadership. As one of the chief investors to purchase Kentucky Fried Chicken from Harland Sanders in 1964, he took one of the Commonwealth’s signature businesses and made it a global household name. Later in life, he applied his private sector prowess to government, promising to run Kentucky with the same discipline and creativity that had made his various enterprises thrive. Our prayers are with Governor Brown’s four children and all others who knew and loved this legendary businessman and statesman.”
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles issued a statement on his death as well saying, "I’m deeply saddened to learn of former governor John Y Brown, Jr.’s passing. A businessman first and a politician second, Brown ran his administration much more like a business, appointing successful businesspeople to state posts instead of political appointments. By doing this he was able to reduce the state’s budget by more than 20 percent and brought commerce to the state during his tenure. He also brought diversity into state posts, serving alongside the first female lieutenant governor and naming a woman and an African-American to his cabinet. His time in office was much to be admired. I pray his family and friends find peace during this difficult time.”