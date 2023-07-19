Flash flood emergency issued for counties in western Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. -- Multiple counties have received a lot of rainfall to where authorities there have issued an emergency.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a flash flood emergency was issued for throughout the county with a catastrophic threat tag.
This emergency has also extended into surrounding communities as well.
The sheriff's office in Graves County said there has been major flooding like they have never seen before.
They urge drivers to stay off of the roads as many of them are flooded and impassable.
A report came in stating there were roads, vehicles and homes flooded on 10th Street and Hale Street in Mayfield.
One example they stated had major flooding on it was Ky Hwy 80 at Cash Road where it is impassable, but also many other roads are like this as well.
At 3:28 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for several counties in the western Kentucky area, including Ballard, Carlisle and Graves County.
They said between 4 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen and 2 to 3 inches more are possible.
A part of Pulaski County, Ill. has also been issued a flash flood warning as well.