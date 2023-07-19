Flash flood emergency issued for counties in western Ky.

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             JACKSON               JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             TRIGG

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
PERRY                 SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE,
GOLCONDA, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.

&&

Flash flood emergency issued for counties in western Ky.

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayfield flooding
Charles Peek - The Weather Channel

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. -- Multiple counties have received a lot of rainfall to where authorities there have issued an emergency.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a flash flood emergency was issued for throughout the county with a catastrophic threat tag.

This emergency has also extended into surrounding communities as well.

The sheriff's office said there is a shelter available.

The pastor of His House Ministires told the sheriff's office they have opened their church for anyone that needs a place to shelter due to the flooding.

"We would also ask those that do not have to be out, please stay home. Many roads have been washed out, many cars have driven into water and drowned out," Sheriff Jon Hayden said in a post.

They also said there has been major flooding like they have never seen before.

A report came in stating there were roads, vehicles and homes flooded on 10th Street and Hale Street in Mayfield.

Mayfield, Kentucky flash flooding. Area received 6+ inches of rain overnight.

One example they stated had major flooding on it was Ky Hwy 80 at Cash Road where it is impassable, but also many other roads are like this as well.

Flooding across the region

At 3:28 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for several counties in the western Kentucky area, including Ballard, Carlisle and Graves County.

They said between 4 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen and 2 to 3 inches more are possible.

A part of Pulaski County, Ill. has also been issued a flash flood warning as well.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you