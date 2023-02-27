Fire claims two adults, child in Benton, KY

BENTON, KY (WSIL) -- A fire at a home Monday morning claimed the lives of two adults and a child.
Marshall County Coroner Kenny Pratt tells us a fire occurred at a single-wide trailer home on the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Benton, KY.
Pratt said fire crews arrived around 2:25 a.m. in response to the fire.
Two females aged 63 and 41, along with a 3-year-old child died in the fire.
Pratt arrived at 4:30 a.m. at the scene where he pronounced them deceased.
A state fire marshal has been called to investigate. Pratt said no foul play is expected.
An autopsy has been performed in Madisonville, KY. The results of which are not being released at this time.