Emergency Funds Awarded for Road Washout Repair in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Hickman County was recently awarded emergency funds to help assist with some repairs after a washout occurred on Forestry Road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the Hickman County Fiscal Court will receive $5,510 in emergency funds. These are county road aid emergency funds which will help in repairs to Forestry Road (County Road 1326).
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hickman County for the repair and maintenance of Forestry Road for citizens of the county,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The damage to the road occurred when an 18-inch cross drain, west of the U.S. 51 intersection north of Clinton, was washed out during a rain and flash flooding event when they received 4.6 inches of rain.
The repairs will include the replacement of drain with a 30 inch, 40 foot long culvert which will be able to handle more water at the site.
KYTC said the Hickman County Fiscal Court will provide 20 percent matching funds and will be responsible for administering the work.