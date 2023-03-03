 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain will cause the Big Muddy River at
Plumfield and Murphysboro to rise above flood stage over the weekend
and crest early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens

  • Updated
  • 0
dorena hickman ferry

UPDATED: FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 9:30 p.m.

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will reopen Saturday morning.

The ferry normally starts service at 6:00 a.m. 7 days a week. The last run from the Illinois landing is at 9:40 p.m. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Friday morning due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely be closed throughout the entire day.

Winds were clocked at 35+ mph with gusts up to about 45 mph at the Kentucky Landing. They also said gusts jumped up to 50 mph on the main river channel.

KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create hazardous conditions.

The ferry will likely reopen Saturday morning when it will resume with it's normal schedule.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

