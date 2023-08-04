Dorena-Hickman Ferry opens after river levels rise

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now back in service after rainfall throughout the week has helped Mississippi River levels rise.
The ferry has been shut down since July 27th due to the low river levels.
Since the rainfall this week, the level is now at 14.49 feet at the Cairo gauge on the Ohio River at 1 p.m. on Friday. The river is expected to rise to 18 feet in the coming days.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the summer schedule now.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.