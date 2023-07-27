Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice due to low river levels

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice due to low river levels

  • Updated
  • 0
Dorena-Hickman Ferry

HICKMAN, Ky. -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now temporarily closed since river levels dropped on Thursday.

Both the Mississippi River and Ohio River are experiencing water levels dropping, causing the ferry to halt operations until the river levels come back up.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said while the flash flooding helped raise the river levels last week, it has since dropped just as fast. The river level at the Hickman Harbor has dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Cairo gauge on the Ohio River was at 13.87 feet and falling.

The National Weather Service predicts falling levels to continue through the rest of July and early August where it is predicted to fall to 8.7 feet by August 10th. The low water record is -1.00 feet on 12/24/1971. More recently, the river level fell to 7.15 feet in 2012.

Around the river bend in New Madrid, they saw a river level of 3.41 feet Thursday morning. The levels are predicted to fall lower to -1.6 feet on August 10th. The record is -5.32 feet in 2012.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to remain closed until substantial rainfall upstream improves the river levels.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you