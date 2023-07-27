Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed until further notice due to low river levels

HICKMAN, Ky. -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now temporarily closed since river levels dropped on Thursday.
Both the Mississippi River and Ohio River are experiencing water levels dropping, causing the ferry to halt operations until the river levels come back up.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said while the flash flooding helped raise the river levels last week, it has since dropped just as fast. The river level at the Hickman Harbor has dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp.
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Cairo gauge on the Ohio River was at 13.87 feet and falling.
The National Weather Service predicts falling levels to continue through the rest of July and early August where it is predicted to fall to 8.7 feet by August 10th. The low water record is -1.00 feet on 12/24/1971. More recently, the river level fell to 7.15 feet in 2012.
Around the river bend in New Madrid, they saw a river level of 3.41 feet Thursday morning. The levels are predicted to fall lower to -1.6 feet on August 10th. The record is -5.32 feet in 2012.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to remain closed until substantial rainfall upstream improves the river levels.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.