...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow
line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further
enhance wind gusts early this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed through Thursday

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Monday morning due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed through Thursday morning, March 2, after being under a wind advisory on Monday.

Winds were clocked out of the southwest at roughly 20 mph with gusts up to about 40 mph at the Kentucky Landing. 46 mph gust were clocked on the main river channel.

KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to crate hazardous river conditions.

The ferry is normally closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

