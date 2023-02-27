Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed through Thursday

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Monday morning due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed through Thursday morning, March 2, after being under a wind advisory on Monday.
Winds were clocked out of the southwest at roughly 20 mph with gusts up to about 40 mph at the Kentucky Landing. 46 mph gust were clocked on the main river channel.
KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to crate hazardous river conditions.
The ferry is normally closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.