Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to Rising Floodwaters

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Thursday morning due to rising floodwaters and will likely be closed several days.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely be closed through Sunday as flooding continues on the Mississippi River.

On Thursday morning, the Ohio River was at 42.21 feet at the Cairo river gauge located upstream from Dorena.

Additional rainfall from up north could extend the ferry to remain closed longer.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

