Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed due to ice on landing ramps

HICKMAN, KY (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Thursday morning due to ice being on the landing ramps.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 said the ferry will be closed until temperatures warm up and melt the ice, then allowing the ferry to open back up.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.
KYTC District 1 reminds the public the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.
