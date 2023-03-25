 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

  • 0
dorena hickman ferry

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Saturday morning due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until Sunday morning due to the high winds in the area.

Winds were clocked at 20 mph out of the west at the Hickman Harbor. Wind gusts were considerably high in the main river channel as well.

KYTC said the winds blowing directly into the harbor creates hazardous conditions at the Kentucky Landing.

The ferry plans to resume services on Sunday, however, it could be sooner if the winds drop during the day on Saturday.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

