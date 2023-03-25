Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Saturday morning due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed until Sunday morning due to the high winds in the area.
Winds were clocked at 20 mph out of the west at the Hickman Harbor. Wind gusts were considerably high in the main river channel as well.
KYTC said the winds blowing directly into the harbor creates hazardous conditions at the Kentucky Landing.
The ferry plans to resume services on Sunday, however, it could be sooner if the winds drop during the day on Saturday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.