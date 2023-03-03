Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to High Winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Friday morning due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely be closed throughout the entire day.
Winds were clocked at 35+ mph with gusts up to about 45 mph at the Kentucky Landing. They also said gusts jumped up to 50 mph on the main river channel.
KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create hazardous conditions.
The ferry will likely reopen Saturday morning when it will resume with it's normal schedule.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.