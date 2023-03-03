Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to High Winds

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1221 PM CST, emergency management reported ongoing
flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, and
Metropolis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed Due to High Winds

dorena hickman ferry

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Friday morning due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely be closed throughout the entire day.

Winds were clocked at 35+ mph with gusts up to about 45 mph at the Kentucky Landing. They also said gusts jumped up to 50 mph on the main river channel.

KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create hazardous conditions.

The ferry will likely reopen Saturday morning when it will resume with it's normal schedule.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

