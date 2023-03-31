Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed due to high winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Friday afternoon due to high winds; halting their service at 1:30 p.m.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen Saturday morning if river conditions allow.
Winds were clocked at 20 mph in the Hickman Harbor. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph in the main river channel as well.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region until 1 a.m., Saturday, and a Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.