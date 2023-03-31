Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed due to high winds

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this afternoon and continue falling to 16.2 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 94 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 PULASKI               UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CARLISLE              FULTON
GRAVES                HICKMAN               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry Closed due to high winds

  • Updated
  • 0
dorena hickman ferry

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Friday afternoon due to high winds; halting their service at 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen Saturday morning if river conditions allow.

Winds were clocked at 20 mph in the Hickman Harbor. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph in the main river channel as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region until 1 a.m., Saturday, and a Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 p.m.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

