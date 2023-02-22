 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 41 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

dorena hickman ferry

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Wednesday morning due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely be closed most of the day due to the area being under a wind advisory.

Winds were clocked at 20 mph with gusts up to about 30 mph at the Kentucky Landing.

KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create choppy conditions.

The ferry plans to reopen on Friday morning with the winter schedule.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

