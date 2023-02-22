Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Wednesday morning due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely be closed most of the day due to the area being under a wind advisory.
Winds were clocked at 20 mph with gusts up to about 30 mph at the Kentucky Landing.
KYTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create choppy conditions.
The ferry plans to reopen on Friday morning with the winter schedule.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.