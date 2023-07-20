 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional thunderstorms may move over the area this morning
and afternoon. Any rainfall of significance may lead to
renewed flooding in locations that experienced torrential
rainfall this week and where the ground is already saturated.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry back open after river levels rise

Dorena-Hickman Ferry

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now back in service after rainfall throughout the week has helped Mississippi River levels rise.

The ferry has been shut down since July 14th due to the low river levels. 

At the time of the closure, the Ohio River level gauge at Cairo was 12.3 feet. Since the rainfall this week, the level is now at 18.81 feet at the Cairo gauge.

Additional forecasted rain for the area could help river levels continue to rise.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the summer schedule now.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

