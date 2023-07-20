Dorena-Hickman Ferry back open after river levels rise

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is now back in service after rainfall throughout the week has helped Mississippi River levels rise.
The ferry has been shut down since July 14th due to the low river levels.
At the time of the closure, the Ohio River level gauge at Cairo was 12.3 feet. Since the rainfall this week, the level is now at 18.81 feet at the Cairo gauge.
Additional forecasted rain for the area could help river levels continue to rise.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and operating on the summer schedule now.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.