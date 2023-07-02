Dorena-Hickman Ferry back in service after rainfall helps river levels rise

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is resuming services after Saturday's rainfall helped Mississippi River levels rise.
The ferry has been shut down since June 10th due to the low river levels.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the river level at the Cairo gauge was at 12.69 feet when they were forced to shut down back in June. It continued to drop more in the weeks after to 10.2 feet.
Due to the rain across the region on Saturday, the river level rose to 13.9 feet, enough to allow the ferry to resume service at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Additional forecasted rain for the area could help river levels continue to rise.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.