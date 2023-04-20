 Skip to main content
Dorena-Hickman closed due to high winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed Thursday afternoon due to high winds; halting their service to traffic for the remainder of the day.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen Friday morning if conditions allow.

Winds were clocked out of the southwest at 20 mph in the Hickman Harbor. Wind gusts were up to 30 mph on the main river.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.

