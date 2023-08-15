 Skip to main content
Deputies looking for stolen motorcycle in McCracken County

Stolen motorcycle
McCracken County Sheriff's Office

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for information for who took a motorcycle and where they might be.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said deputies responded to the 8000-block of Moore Road for a stolen motorcycle on July 29th.

The victim of the reported theft told authorities he last saw the motorcycle at 9 p.m. the previous night.

MCSO said the suspect took a Honda CRF-110F dirt bike. The bike is white with a purple frame and purple accents.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or call your local law enforcement agency.

