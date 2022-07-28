Death toll rises to 8 in Kentucky flood, one of the 'most devastating' in state history

At least eight people have been killed in Kentucky amid "one of the worst, most devastating" floods in the state's history, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Among those killed was an 81-year-old woman, Beshear said.
The governor told reporters Thursday afternoon that he expects "double-digit" deaths and anticipates this will be one of the deadliest floods in Kentucky in "a very long time."
A flash flood emergency was issued overnight as 2 to 5 inches of rain pounded the state. The governor warned there's a chance for another 2 to 3 inches of rain Thursday night or over the weekend.
In most areas, the water hasn't crested yet, Beshear said at a morning news conference, warning, "We probably haven't seen the worst of it."
The state's combating washed out roads, destroyed homes and flooded schools, the governor said.
Hundreds of residents are expected to lose their homes and it'll likely take families years to recover and rebuild, Beshear said.
Some people are waiting on roofs to be rescued, the governor said.
Crews from Kentucky's Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are out on boats making rescues, Beshear said.
The governor said he's activated the National Guard whose members are also preparing helicopters and trucks to evacuate stranded residents.
"This is all hands on deck," he said.
Three state parks are being opened to people who have lost their homes, Beshear said.