Cumberland River Bridge truss being transported upstream on the Ohio River

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- All eyes were on the Ohio River Monday morning as the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge truss was transported.
American Bridge assembled the 700-foot blue steel structure on 4-jumbo barges at the Paducah Riverport. The truss is floating 14 miles upstream to the construction site near the mouth of the Cumberland River in Livingston County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet captured video of the floating truss.
The Coast Guard closed the Ohio River between the Paducah Riverport and Smithland to all boat traffic to accommodate the truss flotilla.
Tomorrow the bridge will be lifted 87 feet to be moved into place over the main piers, then it will be lowered into place.
Jim Smith Contracting, the prime contractor for the $63.6 million project, expects it will take 6 to 8 months to complete the deck on the main span to prepare it for traffic in late spring of 2023. The new bridge is immediately downstream from the existing bridge, which opened to traffic in 1931.