...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Crushed vehicles on roadway impact U.S. 51 in Ballard Co.

WICKLIFFE, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 1:28 p.m. - U.S. 51 has been restricted to one lane at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.

12:46 p.m. - A portion of U.S. 51 is blocked near Wickliffe after multiple crushed vehicles roll off a truck and scatter on the road.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 said they received a report from the Ballard County Sheriff's Office about half-a-dozen crushed vehicles had rolled off of a truck carrying them near the 3-mile maker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill.

They estimate the road will be blocked will be roughly 3 hours or until approximately 3:30 p.m.

Motorists may detour around via KY 121 South to U.S. 62 West to return to U.S. 51 at Bardwell.

