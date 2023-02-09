Crushed vehicles on roadway impact U.S. 51 in Ballard Co.

WICKLIFFE, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 1:28 p.m. - U.S. 51 has been restricted to one lane at the south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.
12:46 p.m. - A portion of U.S. 51 is blocked near Wickliffe after multiple crushed vehicles roll off a truck and scatter on the road.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 said they received a report from the Ballard County Sheriff's Office about half-a-dozen crushed vehicles had rolled off of a truck carrying them near the 3-mile maker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill.
They estimate the road will be blocked will be roughly 3 hours or until approximately 3:30 p.m.
Motorists may detour around via KY 121 South to U.S. 62 West to return to U.S. 51 at Bardwell.
