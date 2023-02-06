Crews to patch potholes on I-24 in Ky

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Crews are set to patch potholes on I-24 in Marshall County Monday night.
Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be out starting at 10 p.m. on Monday night between exit 16 and exit 31. They will first start on the eastbound side of traffic patching potholes, then move to the westbound side of traffic.
KYTC said crews will first concentrate efforts on patching large potholes near exit 16.
Operations are expected to last roughly two hours to complete.
Motorists are urged to use caution when approaching and around highway workers.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.