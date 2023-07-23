Construction of traffic lights on U.S. 45 in Mayfield begin Monday

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- The city of Mayfield has gone since December 10, 2021 without traffic lights on one of the main stretches of town.
That's set to change Monday when workers begin restoring and reconstructing traffic lights along U.S. Route 45 and other highways in downtown.
Workers will begin pouring concrete anchor pads along 7th Street and U.S. 45. Signs will be in place for drivers as crews work to install the new lights in the next few weeks.
The project was supposed to start last year but supply shortages pushed back the project start date. The city has been using all-way stop signs after the tornado destroyed the city's traffic lights.