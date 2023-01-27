City Block Project Groundbreaking ceremony held in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for the new City Block project in Downtown Paducah.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, representatives with the City of Paducah, and Wayland Ventures came together to celebrate the start of this new project for the downtown area.
The project is a $21 million private investment which includes a 4.5 story 81-room boutique hotel, parking, open space, and a mixed-use residential building on a 2.88-acre city-owned block in the area of Second Street, Broadway, North Water Street and Jefferson Street.
The City Block Development Project is Paducah's first major private development project within the Downtown Riverfront TIF District.
The City of Paducah shared their vision and concept with the project which can be found on their website.
The Vision:
-To advance transformative projects that improve Paducah’s quality of life and move our city, county, and region forward.
-To create places and spaces that attract people of all ages and strengthen our local and state economy.
-To unlock the untapped potential of Paducah’s riverfront for recreation, hospitality, and commerce.
-To honor our history and heritage through the ongoing restoration and preservation of our beautiful historic Downtown.
-To ensure that future growth complements and reinforces that which came before.
-To connect people and places together for a stronger, more resilient Paducah.
The Concept:
-Connectivity: Design Space to Visually and Physically Connect Historic Downtown, Existing Arts and Cultural Landmarks, and Paducah’s Riverfront
-Town Square: Create a Vibrant and Multi-Functional Downtown Destination That Encourages People to Gather, Spend Time, and Support Local Businesses.
-Vibrancy: Create Vibrant Streets and Sidewalks that Are Friendly, Welcoming, and Safe for People
-Strength: Strengthen Public Use of the Corner of 2nd and Broadway
-Rhythm: Re-Establish the Historic Rhythm of Buildings along Broadway and Jefferson
-Parking: Maintain off-street parking, and design parking lot to be flexible for public events, festivals, outdoor markets, etc.