...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

By Joe Rehana

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds, halting service just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said winds were out of the west at around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. When wind is out of the west or southwest it may cause hazardous river conditions as it can interact with the river current.

KYTC said the ferry will remain closed until winds drop and river conditions improve.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.

